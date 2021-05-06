⚾ Kansas, No. 24 Oklahoma State Square Off in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks return to Big 12 action against Oklahoma State May 7-9 at Hoglund Ballpark. The series opener is slated for Friday at 6 p.m., before the Saturday matchup at 2 p.m. KU and OSU close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Jayhawks (25-21, 4-11 Big 12) played six nonconference games in the previous two weeks, splitting a pair of games against Sacramento State before a three-game set against North Dakota State. KU last played Wednesday, beating Missouri State 3-1 in the Jayhawks’ final home nonconference game of the season.

In the 3-1 victory over Missouri State, Steve Washilewski earned the start, pitching a solid four innings with three strikeouts. Kansas tied it up after two and captured the lead after Skyler Messinger hit one of two doubles on the day to score Maui Ahuna from second. Messinger has 18 doubles on the season and ranks first in the Big 12 and third in the NCAA.

The Jayhawks tallied an insurance run in the fifth with Ahuna scoring his second run of the day. Ryan Cyr relieved Stone Hewlett in the seventh and pitched out of a two-runner, no-out jam. Cyr also pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the victory, while Jonah Ulane tallied his eighth save of the year after a scoreless ninth.

Despite not extending his hit streak against Missouri State, Tavian Josenberger is the Jayhawks team leader with a .333 average, and is hitting .404 in Big 12 play. The freshman centerfielder is second on the team with 25 RBI and a .442 slugging percentage.

Cole Larsen, Eli Davis and Everhett Hazelwood are all slated to earn a start against the Cowboys with both Larsen and Hazelwood making their first career starts against OSU.