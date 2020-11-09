Open Search
Men's Basketball

Kansas No. 6 in Preseason Associated Press Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the eighth-consecutive year Kansas men’s basketball enters the 2020-21 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is No. 6 in the 2020-21 preseason Associated Press poll released Monday. Kansas has been ranked in the Associated Press top 25 for 221 consecutive weeks, which is the longest active streak in the nation.

Kansas’s first opponent, Gonzaga, is No. 1 followed by Big 12 foe Baylor at No. 2. Villanova is No. 3, Virginia No. 4 and Iowa No. 5 before KU.

Last season, Kansas entered the preseason ranked No. 3 nationally in the Associated Press poll and ended at No. 1 for the fourth time in school history (2020, 2016, 2010, 1997). The Jayhawks were ranked in the AP top 10 for every poll in 2019-20. It is also the 11th time in the last 12 seasons that the Jayhawks have entered the season No. 7 or higher by the AP.

Under 18th-year and Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, this is the 15th time that Kansas enters the season ranked seventh or higher in the Associated Press preseason poll. Historically, the No. 6 ranking marks the 23rd time since the 1992-93 season that Kansas will enter the season seventh or higher.

Kansas will play 12 regular-season games against teams ranked in the AP top 25, including three in the top five: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor (twice), No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Creighton, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 14 Texas Tech (twice), No. 15 West Virginia (twice) and No. 19 Texas (twice).

Kansas returns three starters and nine letter winners from last season’s 28-3 team which won the Big 12 regular-season title going 17-1 in conference play. KU ended the year ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches’ polls as the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020-21 Associated Press Preseason Poll (Nov. 9, 2020)

Rank. School (first place votes) – points

  1. Gonzaga (28) – 1541
  2. Baylor (24) – 1540
  3. Villanova (11) – 1501
  4. Virginia (1) – 1364
  5. Iowa – 1273
  6. KANSAS – 1221
  7. Wisconsin – 1150
  8. Illinois – 1105
  9. Duke – 1073 0
  10. Kentucky – 1038
  11. Creighton – 922
  12. Tennessee – 919
  13. Michigan State – 820
  14. Texas Tech – 790
  15. West Virginia – 651
  16. North Carolina – 465
  17. Houston – 438
  18. Arizona State – 402
  19. Texas – 380
  20. Oregon – 375
  21. Florida State – 351
  22. UCLA – 336
  23. Ohio State – 270
  24. Rutgers – 190
  25. Michigan – 160
