⚽️ Kansas Plays at Kansas City in Non-Conference Action Thursday Night

Kansas (3-0-3) at Kansas City (1-3-2) When Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. CT Where Kansas City, Mo. // Durwood Soccer Stadium



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas soccer heads down the road to play the Kansas City Roos on Thursday for its first of five-straight road matches. The match is set for 7 p.m. CT at Durwood Soccer Stadium and the game will be broadcast on the Summit League Network.

Kansas (3-0-3) is unbeaten through the first six games of the season. The last time Kansas was unbeaten through the first six games was the 2018 season when the Jayhawks made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

With the unbeaten start has come attention from the national level, as the Jayhawks are receiving a vote in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. KU is currently ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Midwest Region poll.

The success of the program has been evident over the years, stemming from the top with head coach Mark Francis who will be coaching in his 500th game on Thursday night. This is his 25th season as the head coach at KU and the 29th season overall in Kansas soccer history.

In its last outing, Kansas played to a 2-2 draw against Missouri on Sunday night at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks came from behind twice in the second half to tie up the game. Senior Kate Dreyer scored her first goal of the season on a set piece off a corner kick from fellow senior Moira Kelley in the 71st minute. After a Missouri goal, redshirt junior Hallie Klanke evened the game in the 86th minute with a shot into the top left corner of the net on a pass from freshman Olivia Page.

Klanke was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Women’s Team of the Week on Tuesday. Klanke scored a goal and had two assists in two games last week against Arkansas State and Missouri. She has eight points in her last three games, which includes two goals and two assists. Klanke leads Kansas in goals (3), assists (5) and points (11) this season. Her five assists are tied for third in the Big 12, while her 11 points are tied for seventh and her three goals are tied for 10th. Klanke was awarded honorable mention by TopDrawerSoccer for its Women’s Team of the Week on Aug. 29.

Kansas is 3-0-0 all-time in three regular season meetings against Kansas City. The teams faced off most recently on September 8, 2022 at Rock Chalk Park, which resulted in a 3-0 KU victory. Raena Childers, Rylan Childers and Shira Elinav all scored. In the three regular-season matchups, Kansas has not allowed Kansas City to score a goal. The schools did play an exhibition match on Aug. 13, 2021 that KU won 2-1, with Moira Kelley and Magali Gagné each scoring in the game.

Kansas City (1-3-2) is coached by former Kansas player (2002-05) and assistant coach (2011-15),, Jess Smith. She is in her fourth year as the head coach of the Roos. Kansas City is coming a 1-1 draw against University of Illinois Chicago on Sunday. Kayda Kamolz leads the attack for the Roos with two goals this season, while Riley Moore has posted a .714 save percentage through the first six games. Smith was a member of Kansas’ 2004 Big 12 regular-season championship team and was an assistant coach at KU from 2011-15.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on the Summit League Network. A subscription is required to watch.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Pullman, Washington, to play the second of five-consecutive road matches at No. 15 Washington State on Sunday, Sept. 10. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT/1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.