⚾ Kansas Receives No. 1 JUCO Recruiting Class Ranking

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second consecutive year, Kansas Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his staff have signed the No. 1-ranked junior college recruiting class. The ranking from The JBB includes eight JUCO signees who will join the team for the 2024-25 academic year.

“Having the No. 1 JUCO class in the country two years in a row is a great indicator that we are sticking to our plan of what we thought we needed to do to become competitive quickly,” Fitzgerald said. “My staff did an outstanding job of finding the right kind of people to bring into our program. We pride ourselves on being competitive, tough, selfless, and composed. We brought in guys who fit that description and we are moving in a great direction.”

Kansas has had success recruiting since Fitzgerald’s arrival. Last week, D1Baseball ranked the Kansas transfer class for the 2024 season as the No. 9 transfer class in the country and the best in the Big 12.

Kansas opens the 2024 season on Feb. 16 in Corpus Christi, Texas, against Illinois-Chicago. The Jayhawks will be looking to build on their 2023 campaign, in which they doubled their conference win total and improved their overall win total by five games in Fitzgerald’s first season.

Season tickets for the 2024 Kansas Baseball season are now available. To purchase season tickets, fans can visit the KU online ticket office or call 800-34-HAWKS.

A list of the eight JUCO signees who make up the No. 1 ranking can be found below.