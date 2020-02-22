⚾ Kansas Routs Charleston Southern In First Game Of Doubleheader, 13-4

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Kansas (3-2) bats came alive in the first game of the doubleheader as they defeated Charleston Southern (1-5), 13-4, on Saturday afternoon at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.

Kansas handed the ball to junior Everhett Hazelwood (1-0) for his second career start in a KU uniform.

The San Diego, California native allowed only two runs through six innings, while striking out a career-high 12 batters.

The Jayhawks wasted no time in the top of the first, with Jack Wagner and Benjamin Sems drawing back-to-back walks. Both runners were brought in by a three-run home run by Nolan Metcalf as Kansas jumped ahead 3-0.

After CSU got a run in the second inning, Kansas struck back in the top of the third. Wagner and Sems were both brought in by a pair of back-to-back wild pitches by Charleston Southern’s starter Peyton Schofield.

A walk by Metcalf, a double by Skyler Messinger and a walk by Dylan Ditzenberger loaded the bases for Zach Hanna. Hanna roped a one-out single to right to bring in Metcalf. A sacrifice fly by Anthony Tulimero scored Messinger and gave Kansas a comfortable 7-1 lead.

Kansas’ offense was relentless, pilling on more runs as the game went on. They struck for two runs in the fourth, three runs in the fifth due to a three-run home run by Sems and one run in the sixth.

Seven different Jayhawks recorded a hit during the contest. Sems and Metcalf recorded three RBIs each while Ditzenberger and Hanna each drove in two runs.

HOW KANSAS SCORED

T1 – A pair of back-to-back walks by Jack Wagner and Benjamin Sems gave Kansas two men on with one out. Nolan Metcalf drove both runners in with a three-run home run.

T3 – With Wagner on third and Sems on second, a pair of back-to-back wild pitches by Charleston Southern’s Peyton Schofield brought Wagner and Sems to the plate. The bases were loaded for Zach Hanna who roped a single into right field to score Nolan Metcalf. A sacrifice fly by Anthony Tulimero brought Messigner in as the fourth run of the inning.

T4 – Dylan Ditzenberger came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs and singled to left field to score both Metcalf and Cosentino.

T5 – Sems stepped up to the plate with runners on the corners and two outs, and brought both Hanna and Wagner in with a three-run home run.

T6 – With Ditzenberger and Cosentino on the corners, Hanna reached on a fielder’s choice that gave Cosentino enough time to score.

MOMENTS OF THE GAME

First Inning – After Kansas only produced one run in the series opener, the Jayhawks didn’t wait long to get on the scoreboard, earning three-runs on a home run by Nolan Metcalf. Working with a comfortable lead, Everhett Hazelwood tallied three strikeouts against the first three Charleston Southern batters.

STAT OF THE GAME

One Walk – The Kansas pitching staff allowed only one walk in nine innings, marking back-to-back games that KU has only allowed one walk.

NOTES

Nolan Metcalf hit his first home run of the season in the first inning. The three RBI tie a career-high he has accomplished three times previous and the last time against Texas May 5, 2019.

Jackson Cobb made his first career appearance behind the plate in the eighth inning after replacing Anthony Tulimero and recorded his first career at bat in the ninth.

Everhett Hazelwood tallied a season-high six innings pitched, while striking out 12 batters. Hazelwood’s 12 strikeouts are the first since Ben Krauth tallied 12 strikeouts against West Virginia March 25, 2016. Jackson Goddard (13 | Oklahoma State, April 15, 2017) and Ryan Zeferjahn (14 | Oklahoma State, April 13, 2019) each have previously surpassed the 12-strikeout total.

Jake Adams pitched two innings against CSU, tying his career-high, which he set against Texas Southern, 2/23/19.

Kahi Bisho made his first appearance of the season in the ninth inning and recorded his first two career strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays the second game of its doubleheader with Charleston Southern 4 p.m. at Nielsen Field at Charleston Southern.