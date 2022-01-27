👟 Kansas Set to Host the Jayhawk Classic Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field is set to host its last indoor meet of the 2021-22 season, when it hosts the Jayhawk Classic inside Anschutz Sports Pavilion on Friday.

The meet is the fifth of the indoor season and the final home meet for the Jayhawks, as they prepare for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 25-26. Friday’s meet begins with the morning session starting at 11:45 a.m. CT, followed by the afternoon session beginning at 3 p.m. Admission to the Jayhawk Classic is free.

In Kansas’ first two home meets of the 2021-22 season, the Jayhawks have seen several records be broken, including a pair of school and facility records. At the season-opening Bob Timmons Challenge, Kansas senior Alexandra Emilianov tied the women’s shot put school record by throwing 16.80m (55-1.5 ft.).

A month later, the Jayhawks returned to action by hosting the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, where junior Rylee Anderson tied the women’s high jump school record with a clearance of 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.), tying the 29-year-old record set by Mary Beth Labowski in 1993.

At both the Bob Timmons Challenge, junior Zach Bradford took down the Anschutz Pavilion Facility record by clearing 5.65m (18-5.75 ft.), followed by another facility record of 5.67m (18-6.25 ft.) at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular.

Following Friday’s Jayhawk Classic, Kansas will hit the road for five-straight meets before postseason competition, starting with the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 4-5.