🏀 Kansas Sets Record for Consecutive Rankings in the Associated Press Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball set the NCAA all-time record for 222-consecutive weeks ranked in the Associated Press (AP) poll on Monday, being ranked No. 7 and surpassing the 221-straight weeks set by UCLA from 1966-80.

Kansas’ current streak started Feb. 2, 2009. The AP poll began during the 1948-49 season.

Kansas also holds the all-time consecutive ranked streak in the USA TODAY Coaches’ poll, currently at 228. The coaches’ poll began in the 1989-90 and KU has been ranked in every poll since the final eight polls of the 2008-09 season.

The final AP poll of the season is done just prior to the NCAA Tournament, while the coaches’ poll has a final ranking following the NCAA tourney.