👟 Kansas Signs Stanley Redwine to Three-Year Contract Extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas announced Monday that Kansas track and field and cross country head coach Stanley Redwine has signed a three-year extension through the 2025 track and field season.

""Throughout his distinguished coaching career at KU, Stanley has been dedicated to the holistic development of our student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “Coach Redwine is widely recognized as an all-time great in his field and is a tremendous ambassador for the University of Kansas at the national and international levels of competition. We look forward to his continued leadership as we build upon past success in the program while raising the bar in the days ahead.""

Throughout his career at KU, the Jayhawks have had 145 individual Big 12 Champions, 230 All-American honors, 20 individual National Champions and 12 Olympians. As a team, Kansas has claimed two Big 12 titles and the 2013 NCAA women’s outdoor National Championship.

Redwine, who just concluded his 22 nd season at the helm for the Jayhawks, is a five-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and the 2013 USTFCCCA National Women’s Coach of the Year after winning Kansas’ first NCAA women’s team championship during the 2013 outdoor season.

"I’m excited that Travis Goff, Paul Pierce and the University of Kansas has extended me the opportunity to continue serving as the head cross country and track and field coach at here at KU,” Redwine said. “The University of Kansas and the community of Lawrence is a special place to me and my family. This extension is a reflection of our coaches, staff and student-athletes working hard to improve our cross country and track teams."

Hired on May 25, 2000, Redwine is currently the second-longest tenured head coach in the program’s history, behind only Hall of Fame head coach Bob Timmons who coached the Jayhawk programs for 23 years from 1966-1988.

Redwine served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Redwine is also serving as the men’s head coach for Team USA at the 2022 World Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the first track and field World Championships held on U.S. soil.

This season, Redwine guided the Jayhawks to nine NCAA All-America honors, including Rylee Anderson (second team, high jump), Alexandra Emilianov (first team, discus), Honour Finley (second team, 800 meters, 4×400 meter relay), Clayton Simms (first team, pole vault), Zach Bradford (second team, pole vault), Satanya Wright (second team, 4×400 meter relay), Mariah Kuykendoll (second team, 4×400 meter relay) and Anna Siemens (second team, 4×400 meter relay).

In addition to their success on the track, Redwine has guided the Jayhawks to unprecedented heights in the classroom with the men’s and women’s teams setting GPA program records during the 2020 spring semester.