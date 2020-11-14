🏊‍♀️ Kansas Swimming and Diving Signs Seven Recruits

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving announced the signings of seven student-athletes on Wednesday, November 11 on National Signing Day. The Jayhawks welcome Addison Barnes, Brigid Gwidt, Claire Hyatt, Karla Lessing, Lezli Sisung, Elliot Howe and Eleni Kotzamanis to the 2021-22 Kansas roster.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the Kansas swimming class of 2025. Each signee will make an immediate impact to our team and help our program grow,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “There is so much potential in the class and we can’t wait until they are on campus!”

Of the seven signings, they represent seven different states, including Kansas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, Texas and Utah.

Get to know each of the new Jayhawks below:

Addison Barnes | Overland Park, Kan. | Blue Valley West High School

Addison Barnes will stay in her home state of Kansas by signing with the Jayhawks, after a strong high school career at Blue Valley West High School in Overland Park, Kansas. Barnes was the 2019 Kansas 6A champion in the 200 individual medley (2:04.84) and 500 freestyle (4:58.81) and anchored the runner-up 200 freestyle relay (24.07) and placed fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (51.93).

Brigid Gwidt | Cedarburg, Wis. | Cedarburg High School

Brigid Gwidt joins the Jayhawks from Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, where she was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. As a junior at the WIAA Girls Division I State Championships, Gwidt came in third in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.72) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.78), swam the butterfly on the fourth-place medley relay (25.96) and led off the 400 freestyle relay (53.56), which placed eighth.

Claire Hyatt | Little Rock, Ark. | Central Arkansas Christian High School

The Jayhawks added Claire Hyatt from Central Arkansas Christian High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, who is a six-time Arkansas 1-4A State Championship Finalist. Hyatt earned gold in both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke as a junior, and also owns the Arkansas State record in the 50 freestyle (23.54) and the 100 backstroke (57.75), as well as a member of the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Karla Lessing | Boulder, Colo. | Fairview High School

Joining the Jayhawks from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colorado, Karla Lessing competed at the Colorado High School 4A State Championships in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. In December of 2019, Lessing won the 1,650 freestyle and took 3rd in the 500 freestyle at Colorado Swimming’s Pioneer Open. Lessing joins her older sister, Amelie, who is currently a sophomore for the Jayhawks.

Lezli Sisung | Friendswood, Texas | Friendswood High School

Lezli Sisung comes to KU from Friendswood High School in Friendswood, Texas, where she was a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and earned bronze in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke as a sophomore and as a junior at the Texas 5A State Championships.

Elliott Howe | Bountiful, Utah | Bountiful High School

Elliott Howe, of Bountiful High School in Bountiful, Utah, is a two-time Utah 5A State Championship in the 100 backstroke, which she has won each of the last two years. Howe was also the 2020 runner-up in the 50 freestyle and was third in the same race in 2019.

Eleni Kotzamanis | Godfrey, Ill. | Alton High School

Eleni Kotzamanis, of Alton High School in Godfrey, Illinois, comes to KU after a strong 2019-20 season. Kotzamanis most recently was the IHSA Edwardsville Sectional Champion in the 100 backstroke (57.57), while placing as the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:53.53) and 500 freestyle (5:07.01). At the Ozark Swimming Senior Championships in January, Kotzamanis won both the 200 freestyle (1:52.41) and 200 backstroke (2:03.35).