🏀 Kansas to be Featured on ESPN College GameDay for a Second Time in 2021-22

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN announced today that ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm will broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 26 in advance of the Kansas at Baylor men’s basketball game.

This is the second time this season KU will be featured on College GameDay as KU hosted Kentucky on Jan. 29. Kansas also appeared on College GameDay twice during the 2019-20 season as the Jayhawks hosted Tennessee and then played at Baylor.

The one-hour GameDay show will begin at 10 a.m. (Central) with tipoff vs. Baylor slated for 7 p.m. (Central), also on ESPN. The KU-BU men’s game is the second of a double-header as the Kansas women’s basketball team will play at Baylor at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

Feb. 26 will mark the 24th time the Jayhawks will be featured on GameDay, with 20 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. The Jayhawks are 13-7 in their previous regular-season appearances (16-7 overall). Below is a complete list of Kansas’ all-time appearances on GameDay.

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Regular Season; *Part of a day/night show with Wichita State)

Jan. 29, 2005 – Texas at Kansas (W, 90-65)

Feb. 25, 2006 – Kansas at Texas (L, 55-80)

Feb. 4, 2007 – Texas A&M at Kansas (L, 66-69)

March 1, 2008 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 88-74)

Jan. 30, 2010 – Kansas at Kansas State (W, 81-79 [ot])

Jan. 29, 2011 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 90-66)

Feb. 4, 2012 – Kansas at Missouri (L, 71-74)

Feb. 16, 2013 – Texas at Kansas (W, 73-47)

March 1, 2014 – Kansas at Oklahoma State (L, 65-72)

Jan. 17, 2015 – Kansas at Iowa State (L, 81-86)

*Feb. 28, 2015 – Texas at Kansas (W, 69-64)

Jan. 30, 2016 – Kentucky at Kansas (W, 90-84 [ot])

Feb. 13, 2016 – Kansas at Oklahoma (W, 76-72)

Jan. 28, 2017 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 79-73)

Feb. 17, 2018 – West Virginia at Kansas (W, 77-69)

Feb. 24, 2018 – Kansas at Texas Tech (W, 74-72)

Jan. 26, 2019 – Kansas at Kentucky (L, 63-71)

Jan. 25, 2020 – Tennessee at Kansas (W, 74-68)

Feb. 11, 2020 – Kansas at Baylor (W, 64-61)

Jan. 29, 2022 – Kentucky at Kansas (L, 62-80)

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Postseason)

April 8, 2008 – vs. Memphis (W, 75-68 [ot])

April 6, 2008 – vs. North Carolina (W, 84-66)

March 11, 2006 – vs. Nebraska (W, 79-65)