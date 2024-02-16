🏀 Kansas to Face Iowa Next Season at Sanford Pentagon

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team will make its first regular-season appearance at the Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, with a non-conference matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Sanford Pentagon is the cornerstone of the Sanford Sports Complex, a 500-acre campus full of athletic opportunities. The game featuring Kansas and Iowa is the first NCAA Division I event announced for the 2024-25 season. Last season, the Sanford Pentagon hosted six Division I college basketball games and the facility has previously hosted NCAA and NAIA national championships in men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

“The Pentagon is a great venue for college basketball, and we look forward to playing in Sioux Falls next season,” Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said. “We have been very intentional about creating a strong non-conference schedule to prepare our team for conference play. Facing a Big Ten opponent the caliber of Iowa will be a great test for our team early in the season.”

Kansas and Iowa have met six times previously in women’s basketball, most recently in 2009. KU holds a 4-2 advantage in the series, which dates back to 1988, and the Jayhawks have won the last two matchups between the teams. Of the six prior meetings, three have been played in Lawrence and two on the Hawkeyes’ campus in Iowa City, Iowa. The lone neutral site matchup took place on Nov. 12, 2006, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Iowa is the reigning national runner-up and currently ranked No. 4 in the Associate Press Top 25 with a 23-3 record this season. Kansas has won four-straight games and improved to 14-10 (7-6 Big 12) with a 75-60 victory over Cincinnati on Feb. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the contest will be as low as $30 and go on sale Feb. 29 online at ticketmaster.com.