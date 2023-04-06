🏀 Kansas to Host Connecticut in 2023 Big EAST-Big 12 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The last two NCAA men’s basketball champions will square off when 2023 champ Connecticut plays at 2022 champ Kansas in the Big EAST-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 1 in historic Allen Fieldhouse. Both conferences announced the Big EAST-Big 12 pairings Thursday.

Kansas leads the series with Connecticut, 3-0, with the last meeting being a 73-61 win on March 19, 2016, in the NCAA Tournament second round in Des Moines, Iowa. KU won the first meeting against UConn, 88-59, on Jan. 1, 1995 at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, and the second, 73-65, on Jan. 19, 1997, in Hartford, Conn.

This will be the fifth BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle with Kansas holding a 3-1 record. Last season, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, on Dec. 1, 2022, in Allen Fieldhouse. KU won at St. John’s, 95-75, in 2021 and defeated Creighton, 73-72, in 2020. Kansas’ sole loss in the battle was at Villanova, 55-56, in 2019.

2023 BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle Schedule

Nov. 30 – Texas Tech at Butler

Nov. – Creighton at Oklahoma State

Dec. 1 – Iowa State at DePaul

Dec. 1 – Houston at Xavier

Dec. 1 – CONNECTICUT AT KANSAS

Dec. 1 – St. John’s at West Virginia

Dec. 2 – TCU at Georgetown

Dec. 5 – Texas at Marquette

Dec. 5 – Providence at Oklahoma

Dec. 5 – Villanova at Kansas State

Dec. 5 – Seton Hall at Baylor