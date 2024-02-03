🏀 Kansas to Host ESPN College GameDay February 10

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN announced Saturday morning that College GameDay Covered by State Farm will broadcast live at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 10 in advance of the Baylor-Kansas matchup.

This will mark the third-straight season and 12th time that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse, which host Rece Davis has described as “the best place to see a game on the planet.”

The one-hour basketball College GameDay show will begin at 10 a.m. (Central) with tipoff vs. Baylor slated for 5 p.m. (Central), also on ESPN.

Kansas will be the fourth on-site location for College GameDay for the 2023-24 season as the show originated from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, its first two weeks. ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams. Christine Williamson is a reporter for the show.

Feb. 10 will mark the first time this season and 23rd time the Jayhawks will be featured on ESPN College GameDay during the regular-season. Kansas is 15-7 in its previous regular-season appearances. Below is a list of Kansas’ regular-season appearances on GameDay.

Details for the Feb. 10 College GameDay show will be released early next week.