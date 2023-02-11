🏀 Kansas to Host ESPN College GameDay on February 18th

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN announced Saturday morning that College GameDay Covered (CGD) by State Farm will broadcast live at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Feb. 18 in advance of the Baylor-Kansas matchup.

This will mark the second-straight season and 11th time that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse, which host Rece Davis has described as “the best place to see a game on the planet.” It is also the second time this year the GameDay crew has visited Lawrence as Kansas football hosted the show on Oct. 8 for its TCU game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The two-hour basketball CGD show will begin at 9 a.m. (Central) with tipoff vs. Baylor slated for 3 p.m. (Central), also on ESPN.

Kansas will be the fourth on-site location for College GameDay for the 2022-23 season as the show originated from the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut, its first two weeks. ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm is hosted by Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

Feb. 18 will mark the second time this season and 24th time the Jayhawks will be featured on ESPN College GameDay, with 21 regular-season appearances and three at neutral locations. Earlier this season, CGD originated from Tennessee on Jan. 28 and moved its set to the Kansas at Kentucky contest, previewing the Jayhawks and Wildcats. KU won the blue blood battle 77-68 at Rupp Arena. Kansas is 14-7 in its previous regular-season appearances (17-7 overall). Below is a complete list of Kansas’ all-time appearances on GameDay.

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Regular Season)

Jan. 29, 2005 – Texas at Kansas (W, 90-65)

Feb. 25, 2006 – Kansas at Texas (L, 55-80)

Feb. 4, 2007 – Texas A&M at Kansas (L, 66-69)

March 1, 2008 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 88-74)

Jan. 30, 2010 – Kansas at Kansas State (W, 81-79 [ot])

Jan. 29, 2011 – Kansas State at Kansas (W, 90-66)

Feb. 4, 2012 – Kansas at Missouri (L, 71-74)

Feb. 16, 2013 – Texas at Kansas (W, 73-47)

March 1, 2014 – Kansas at Oklahoma State (L, 65-72)

Jan. 17, 2015 – Kansas at Iowa State (L, 81-86)

Feb. 28, 2015 – Texas at Kansas (W, 69-64) – part of a two-game show with Wichita State

Jan. 30, 2016 – Kentucky at Kansas (W, 90-84 [ot])

Feb. 13, 2016 – Kansas at Oklahoma (W, 76-72)

Jan. 28, 2017 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 79-73)

Feb. 17, 2018 – West Virginia at Kansas (W, 77-69)

Feb. 24, 2018 – Kansas at Texas Tech (W, 74-72)

Jan. 26, 2019 – Kansas at Kentucky (L, 63-71)

Jan. 25, 2020 – Tennessee at Kansas (W, 74-68)

Feb. 11, 2020 – Kansas at Baylor (W, 64-61)

Jan. 29, 2022 – vs. Kentucky (L, 62-80)

Jan. 28, 2023 – Kansas at Kentucky (W, 77-68) – part of a two-game show with Tennessee

KANSAS ON ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY (Postseason)

April 8, 2008 – vs. Memphis (W, 75-68 [ot])

April 6, 2008 – vs. North Carolina (W, 84-66)

March 11, 2006 – vs. Nebraska (W, 79-65)