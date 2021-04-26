⚾ Kansas to Host Sacramento State for Two-Game Midweek Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (22-18, 4-11 Big 12) host Sacramento State (24-12, 16-8 WAC) for two-midweek games at Hoglund Ballpark April 27-28. The series opening game is scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m., with the final game between the two schools is Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

The Jayhawks last played a three-game series at then-No. 8 TCU, beating the Horned Frogs 2-1 in the series finale behind stellar pitching performances by Eli Davis, Daniel Hegarty and Jonah Ulane.

Skyler Messinger continues to find success at the plate and led the Jayhawks offensively against TCU, finishing with a .545 average (6-for-11) with six hits. Messinger ranks second on the team with a .336 average this season and boasts 16 doubles, which ranks fifth in the NCAA and second in the Big 12. Maui Ahuna rounds out the trio of Tavian Josbenberger (.354) and Messinger with a .300 or greater average. Ahuna has started 33 games this season and has a .311 average. Against the Horned Frogs, he was the only Jayhawks to record multiple RBI, while Dylan Ditzenberger logged his first home run of the season.

In Sunday’s series finale victory over TCU, Davis tallied a career-high 10 strikeouts through five innings pitched. Davis was relieved by Hegarty, who tossed three scoreless innings. Ulane recorded his sixth save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth.

Ryan Cyr and Sam Brady are Kansas’ probable starters against the Hornets. Both pitched two innings against the Horned Frogs.