🥎 Kansas to Participate in 2024 NFCA Leadoff Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will appear in the 2024 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Leadoff Classic, which will span from Feb. 8-11 in Clearwater, Florida. The schedule for the event was announced on Thursday.

Kansas opens play against Oregon on Friday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. CT. Oregon finished last season ranked No. 15 by the NFCA coaches poll. Kansas will follow that game with a matchup against St. John’s at 7 p.m.

The Jayhawks will play two more games on Saturday, Feb. 10. KU will face off against Big Ten foe Indiana at 3 pm., followed by a rematch with Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Last season, UCA defeated Kansas early on in the season. Both Indiana and Central Arkansas finished 2023 receiving votes in the NFCA coaches poll.

Wrapping up Kansas’ play in the tournament is a matchup with Western Kentucky on Sunday, Feb. 11 at noon.