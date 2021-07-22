👟 Kansas Track & Field Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field programs were both honored as United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Teams, the organization announced on Thursday, while 18 Jayhawks earned individual honors.

Among Kansas’ individual honorees were Rylee Anderson, Alice Boasso, Zach Bradford, Grant Downes, Clay Eckert, Alexandra Emilianov, Toni Englund, Chandler Gibbens, AJ Green, Avryl Johnson, Michael Joseph, Oleg Klykov, Michael Melgares, Jelani Pierre, Kyle Rogers, Anna Siemens, Cameron Wilmington and Samantha Van Hoecke.

The Kansas men’s team earned a 3.24 average GPA, which was a new program record, while the KU women were honored for their academic excellence with an average 3.46 GPA.