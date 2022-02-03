👟 Kansas Track & Field Travels to the Husker Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams hit the road for the start of a five-meet road trip this weekend, as the Jayhawks compete in the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska from February 4-5.

The meet kicks off on Friday at 4 p.m., CT before continuing into Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Live results will be available here, with a live stream to the event available here.

The Husker Invitational marks the sixth of 12 meets for the Jayhawks this indoor season, with it being their first of five-straight on the road leading into postseason competition.

Most recently, the Jayhawks competed at the Jayhawk Classic on Lawrence, Kansas, which saw junior Zach Bradford break the Anschutz Pavilion Facility record in the pole vault by clearing 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.), while junior Avryl Johnson broke the 1,000 meters facility record in 2:47.82.

Broken records have been a trend of the season so far for the Jayhawks, with a total of eight facility, school or meet records being broken or tied going into February.

In the season-opening Bob Timmons Challenge, Kansas senior Alexandra Emilianov opened her season by tying the school record in the shot put by throwing 16.80m (55-1.5 ft.), tying the school record set by Stephanie Horton in 2008. At the same meet, Bradford began his season by breaking the Anschutz Sports Pavilion Facility record in the pole vault by clearing 5.66m (18-6.75 ft.).

A month later, the Jayhawks returned to action by hosting the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, where junior Rylee Anderson tied the women’s high jump school record with a clearance of 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.), tying the 29-year-old record set by Mary Beth Labowski in 1993.

Bradford once again upped his facility record in the pole vault at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, this time clearing 5.67m (18-6.25 ft.), which also set a new meet record. Bradford then went on to the Washburn Rust Buster, where he cleared a Washburn Athletic Facility Record of 5.65m (18-6.5 ft.).

Following this weekend’s Husker Invitational, the Jayhawks send a group to compete at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa and a group to Clemson, S.C. for the Tiger Paw Invitational from February 11-12.