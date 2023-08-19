⚽️ Kansas Travels to Loyola Chicago for Sunday Match

Kansas (0-0-1) at Loyola Chicago (0-1-0) When Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. CT Where Chicago, Ill. // Loyola Soccer Park Watch ESPN+ Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas | Loyola Chicago | Big 12 Social Media @KUWSoccer | @kansassoccer | Facebook



CHICAGO – Kansas soccer will continue its road trip to start the 2023 campaign with a match at Loyola Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 20 at Loyola Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kansas (0-0-1) opened its season on Thursday night at Wisconsin. The Jayhawks and Badgers battled to a 0-0 draw. KU put five of its seven shots on target in the match. The 0-0 draw marked the second time in three seasons that KU has played to a scoreless draw in the season opener. Kansas used 18 players in the contest, seven of which were playing their first game in a Jayhawks uniform.

Super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar posted her fifth career shutout against the Badgers. She made a career-high nine saves in the match. Pasar made a save on a penalty kick in the 43rd minute to keep the game scoreless. Her nine saves were the most in the Big 12 on Thursday and she was one of five Big 12 goalkeepers to keep a clean sheet in the season opener.

Senior Moira Kelley, junior Magali Gagné and redshirt juniors Hallie Klanke and Brie Severns all returned from their season-ending injuries from the 2022 season on Thursday. Each of them started in the match.

Kansas and Loyola Chicago have met two times previously, with each team winning one match. In the most recent matchup, Kansas defeated Loyola Chicago 6-0 at Rock Chalk Park on Aug. 25, 2019. The Jayhawks scored five first half goals and Ceri Holland recorded a brace in the victory.

Loyola Chicago (0-1-0) played at Illinois in its season opener on Thursday night and dropped the match 3-2 to the Fighting Illini. Taylor Harrison and Zoe Hevey both scored in the match for Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers goalkeeper, Naya Lipkens, faced six shots on goal, finishing with three saves and three goals allowed.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Scott Sudikoff (play-by-play) and Jenna Ross (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Vanderbilt for its home opener on Thursday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.