🏐 Kansas Volleyball Season Tickets Now on Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Season tickets for the 2022 Kansas Volleyball season are on sale now and can be purchased online and through the Kansas Athletics ticket office. Coming off the program’s third all-time Sweet 16 appearance, the Jayhawks are set to play 13 home games at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena (HFVA) during the 2022 season.

Kansas will play its first seven matches away from home before hosting the Kansas Invitational on September 8-9. The home opener will be on the evening of September 8 against Wichita State, before KU hosts UNLV the following night. The Jayhawks will then host Lipscomb, UCF and Omaha in the Jayhawk Classic on September 15-17 to close out non-conference play.

The Jayhawks will host each Big 12 opponent at HFVA, beginning on September 21 against reigning Big 12 Champion Texas. Other home dates include Baylor on October 1, TCU on October 12, Texas Tech on October 15, Oklahoma on October 29, Kansas State on November 2, West Virginia on November 12, and Senior Day against Iowa State on November 19.

Kansas returns 10 players who competed during the 2021 season, including a pair of All-Big 12 selections in Caroline Bien and Camryn Turner. Bien, who was recently selected to the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team for USA Volleyball, is back after earning Honorable Mention All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) as a freshman. Turner also earned a spot on the 2021 All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

Bien was KU’s team leader in both kills (336) and service aces (28) as a freshman, while Turner led the Jayhawks with 602 assists. Other statistical team leaders who return this season include junior libero Kennedy Farris, who led the team with 296 digs, and super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs, who had a team-high 131 blocks.

The Jayhawks finished with a record of 18-12 in 2021, including a share of third place in the Big 12 standings at 8-8. KU was then picked for its 10th NCAA Tournament in program history and headed to Omaha, Nebraska, where the Jayhawks defeated No. 19 Oregon and No. 20 Creighton to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2015.

Kansas Volleyball opens the 2022 season on August 26-27 at the Utah Classic in Salt Lake City, Utah.