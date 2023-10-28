🏈 Kansas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Set for National Spotlight on Homecoming

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will kick off its 111th Homecoming in the national spotlight as the Kansas Jayhawks host the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. on FOX.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will make its first appearance in Lawrence as the pregame show hosted by Rob Stone previews the day’s top games, while providing detailed analysis of the Big Noon Saturday matchup from analysts Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart and Mark Ingram II.

After hosting ESPN’s College Gameday on Oct. 8, 2022, Kansas will be just one of five programs to host both major college pregame shows over the last two seasons, joining Texas, Ohio State, Colorado and Notre Dame.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) returns to action following the bye week, as the Jayhawks look to continue their success at home. The Jayhawks are 4-0 when playing at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season and are 8-2 over their last 10 home games dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

The Jayhawks suffered their second loss of the season in their last game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 14. Through seven games, Kansas ranks among the leaders nationally in yards-per-play (7.2), third down conversions (53.4%) and rushing offense (212.0) among other statistical categories.

Kansas is led by Lawrence native Devin Neal, who has rushed for 659 yards and six touchdowns on 90 carries this season. Neal’s yards per carry of 7.3 ranks fourth in power five football this season. Since the start of the 2022 season, Neal is the only active running back in FBS to rush for 1,700 yards, average 6.5 yards per carry, and rush for 15 touchdowns over that span.

Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) enters Saturday’s contest undefeated following a 31-29 victory over UCF on Oct. 21. The 7-0 start for the Sooners is their third 7-0 start over the past 18 seasons, as the Sooners currently sit atop the Big 12 standings.

The Sooners are the Big 12 leader in passing offense, averaging 328.6 yards per game, which ranks as the seventh most nationally. Redshirt senior Dillon Gabriel leads the Oklahoma offense completing 71.2% of his passes (166-of-233), while his 19 passing touchdowns, 2,131 passing yards and 172.4 passing efficiency all lead the Big 12.

Saturday’s Homecoming matchup will be the 114th meeting all-time between the Jayhawks and the Sooners, where Oklahoma owns an 80-27-6 series advantage, including a 37-14-3 advantage in games played in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 45-60-5 all-time on Homecoming after defeating Iowa State last season, 14-11, on Oct. 1, 2022.

Following Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, the Jayhawks will head back on the road next week as they travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 4. The meeting will be the 103rd in the series history, as Kansas leads 51-45-6 all-time, with Iowa State holding a 25-23-3 advantage in games played in Ames.

Fans can purchase tickets to Saturday’s game against Oklahoma or any of Kansas’ remaining three home games by clicking here.