🥎 Kansas Wins Fifth Fall Ball Contest of 2023

15 runs scored along with exceptional defense and pitching led the way for the Jayhawks, as they notched 18 hits in the game.

"Our goal going into this game was to come out strong and we definitely did that. I loved the way we were attacking the ball and driving the ball hard into the gap. We’ve been really focused on driving the ball to the opposite field and we did that early on and set the tone. I thought our pitchers did a great job of getting ahead in counts. That’s something that’s been a focus for them throughout the week and I think they’re getting more and more confident every time they step on the field."

Kansas got rolling early, scoring two runs off of two hits in the first. Presley Limbaugh logged the first hit for KU with a single to short. That was followed by a line drive shot to right center by Olivia Bruno for a double. Lyric Moore followed with a double of her own, scoring both runs for Kansas.

The Jayhawks got three more across in the second off of four more hits. Savanna DesRochers opened the frame with a single to third, followed by a hustle play from Angela Price who bunted and beat the throw at first. Limbaugh would get in the hit column again with a RBI single that made it through the right side. With a runner on third, Aynslee Linduff did her job grounding out to second for the RBI. Bruno stayed hot at the dish with a one-run single down the left field line to extend KU’s lead.

Kansas hit a scoring lull but was able to get back on track in the seventh on a two-out rally. Anna Soles singled through the right to get things started, followed by a RBI double from Addison Purvis and a two-run double from Natalie Marshall to extend the lead.

KU added another run in the eighth thanks to three-straight singles from Campbell Bagshaw, Katie Gee and Limbaugh.

The Jayhawks scored five more in the ninth to cap off the scoring for Kansas. Moore opened with a walk and Ashlyn Anderson scored her with a double to right, putting KU up double digits. Hailey Cripe singled through the left side and Sara Roszak got in the hit column with a two-run double to right center. Price doubled to right to score Roszak and September Flanagan ended the inning with a two-run single up the middle.

The Kansas defense and pitching rotation was able to keep Missouri Western scoreless in the contest while holding them to only seven hits in ten innings.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will compete in an intrasquad scrimmage, hosted at Arrocha Ballpark, on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. CT. Admission will be free for all fans to attend.