🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Announces Upcoming Schedule Changes

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s women’s basketball game interruption guidelines, the Baylor at Kansas game scheduled for this Wednesday, Jan. 13, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Baylor program.

Kansas will replace Wednesday’s game with a road matchup at Texas on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Jayhawks will face the Longhorns at 7 p.m., on the Longhorn Network.

The Jayhawks will then play at TCU on Saturday at 1 p.m., as originally scheduled.

Kansas and Baylor will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule its game for later this season.