LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball game vs. West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, has been postponed due to injury and COVID-19 protocols within the KU women’s basketball program. The team does not currently meet the roster thresholds set by the Big 12 Conference, which will also cause the postponement of Kansas’ game at Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Kansas will work with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the games.