🏈 Karon Prunty Named to 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas true freshman cornerback Karon Prunty was named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team, the outlet announced Wednesday, following Prunty’s breakout 2020 campaign.

Prunty, a true freshman from Portsmouth, Virginia, started all nine games for the Jayhawks, holding opponents to just a 38.5% completion percentage when thrown against him, ranking seventh in all of college football, while not allowing a single touchdown all season.

Prunty also broke up 10 passes during the 2020 season, tied for the most among freshmen nationally and tied for sixth among all players, regardless of experience.

In the final four games of the season, Prunty only allowed three catches for 32 yards, while breaking up four passes, notching his first career interception and also forcing a fumble. Against TCU, the ball wasn’t thrown his way at all, while he stifled some of the top receivers in the Big 12.

Prunty finished the season with 26 tackles, while forcing one fumble and one interception. He was just one of two defensive players to start every game for Kansas this season. The All-America honor marks Prunty’s first, while earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention following the 2020 season.