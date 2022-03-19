🏊‍♀️ Kate Steward Concludes Superb Kansas Career at NCAA Championships

ATLANTA – Kansas senior Kate Steward competed at the NCAA Division I Swimming Championships in Atlanta, Ga., this weekend, capping off her standout collegiate career.

“We are so happy for how Kate finished her Jayhawk swimming career,” Head coach Clark Campbell said. “She has accomplished so much in her four years and having her final race at NCAA’s is a tribute to all of the hard work she has done. Kate made such an impact on our program.”

Qualifying in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke, Steward, of Bartlesville, Okla., made her NCAA Championship debut in the 100 breaststroke on Friday.

Out of lane two, Steward swam to a time of 1:00.11 to place fifth in heat three. Steward’s time placed her 31stoverall.

Steward returned on Saturday for the second race of her weekend, competing in the 200-yard breaststroke. Competing in heat three, Steward finished in 2:10.21, placing 36th overall.

The NCAA Championships mark the conclusion of the 2021-22 season for the Jayhawks, which finished the season with a 3-2 overall dual record, before finishing second as a team at the Big 12 Championship with 618 points.