🏈 Kenny Logan Jr. Named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior Kenny Logan Jr. was named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 Second Team, the Associated Press announced on Thursday.

Logan was previously named Second Team All-Big 12 by the coaches and by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The junior safety from St. Augustine, Florida, flourished in 2021, putting together one of the most productive seasons by a defensive back nationally.

Logan led the Big 12 with 113 tackles, which leads all defensive backs in the country. He also led the Big 12 in total tackles, tackles per game and solo tackles per game (6.6). Logan’s 79 solo tackles rank third in the country.

Logan is the only player in the nation with 110+ tackles, 6+ pass breakups, 2+ forced fumbles and 4+ tackles-for-loss. Logan finished the season incredibly strong, posting double-digit tackle games in each of his last three games, including posting a career-high 15 tackles at TCU. Against the Horned Frogs, he also posted two tackles-for-loss, becoming just the second defensive back nationally to have 15 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in the same game.

A dangerous returner as well, Logan averaged 27.9 yards per return as a kick returner, which ranked third in the Big 12 and 14 nationally.