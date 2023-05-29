🏌️‍♂️ King Caps Freshman Season With Strong Showing at NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Freshman Will King wrapped up a successful debut season for Kansas on Sunday at the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club, firing a 1-over 71 for the second time in three rounds.

King finished the third round tied for 55th in the 165-player field and did not make the cut for the fourth and final round, missing by two shots, which included a one-shot slow play penalty on the opening day.

The true freshman from Olathe finished first among the six individuals in the field, despite being seeded fifth in that group. He also finished sixth among all Big 12 golfers in the field.

“I could not be more proud of his performance this week and his fight and toughness all three days,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I thought he handled himself out there like a pro, and I thought Coach (Chris) Wilson was a magnificent caddy/coach with him all week.”

King was the first KU golfer to advance to the NCAA Championship as an individual since 2001 and made sure he went out in style on Sunday. He filled up his scorecard with four birdies after teeing off on No. 10. He birdied No. 15 and then after four bogeys in a five-hole stretch, King finished incredibly strong, picking up three birdies in a four-hole stretch to get back to 1-over. He finished his round with two pars.

“When you play in the final, there is a guarantee the course will test every part of your game, and Grayhawk was no exception,” Bermel said. “For the most part, Will played like a seasoned veteran. Not only did he beat the five individuals, he beat some of the best college players in Division I. Will’s game travels very well. He hits it where he is looking and has really no weaknesses to his game other than his experience.

“(King) just finished his freshman year in college, with a 4.0 GPA as a Pre Med major, and has just grown and matured all year long. I really think his best years of golf are still in front of him, and I feel so fortunate he is a Jayhawk.”