🏌️‍♂️ Kluver, Duquette Pace Jayhawks in Round 2

BRYAN, Texas – Luke Kluver and William Duquette shot matching one-over 73s to pace the Kansas Men’s Golf team during the second round of play at the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club on Saturday.

The Jayhawks improved their first-round score by five shots with a 10-over 298 and sit in 10th place at +25. Kansas is two shots behind Nebraska for ninth and three shots behind Houston and North Texas for seventh place.

“We were a little better today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We still had some double bogeys that were careless. If we can tighten that up on Sunday, we could post a good round.”

Kluver leads the Jayhawks overall through two days. He is tied for 16th place at +3 after an opening-round 74 on Friday. In his round Saturday, Kluver had four birdies, including one on his final hole to get back to one over for his round and post a 73. The Norfolk, Nebraska native is looking for his fourth-straight top-20 finish.

Duquette, like the rest of his teammates, teed off on No. 10 on Saturday and tore up the back nine, which served as his front. Sitting at one over through three holes, Duquette birdied four of his next five holes to post a 33 going out. He overcame a double bogey on his back nine and birdied his second-to-last hole to get back to one-over for his round and post a 73 to match Kluver. Duquette is +10 for the tournament and tied for 53rd.

“Luke was solid again today, and William had a good bounce-back round after struggling the first round,” Bermel said. “We need all five guys playing well on Sunday.”

Ben Sigel put together his second-straight solid round, posting a two-over 74. He played the par-fives at three-under and had four birdies on his round. For the tournament, Sigel is tied for 34th at +5, which is the second-best spot for a Jayhawk behind Kluver.

Harry Hillier shot a six-over 78 and is tied for 53rd at +10 with Duquette and others. Jeff Doty shot a 79 and is tied for 73rd at +13. Playing as an individual, Zach Sokolosky shot a 77 and is tied for 61st at +11.

