⚽️ KU Faces Kansas City at Rock Chalk Park Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return home on Thursday night to play the Kansas City Roos. The Jayhawks are trying to win their third straight home game.

Super-senior Rylan Childers scored her first goal of the season on Sunday at Missouri. Childers began her collegiate career playing at Kansas City. She scored 21 goals and had 24 assists in 42 games across two seasons with the Roos. This will be her first regular season opportunity to face her old school.

Last Thursday against Purdue, KU scored a game-winning goal in the 88th minute to win 1-0. Freshman forward Lexi Watts scored the goal, the first of her career. Junior forward Shira Elinav assisted on the goal and is currently tied for third in the Big 12 with seven points.

Kansas City (0-4-1) is coached by former KU soccer player Jess Smith. Smith played four seasons at Kansas and graduated in 2005. She is in her third season with the Roos who will be looking for their first win of the season.

Kansas is 2-0-0 all-time in regular season matches against Kansas City. The last time the teams played in the regular season was Sept. 11, 2016 in Kansas City when KU earned a 3-0 win. The schools did play an exhibition match in 2021 that KU won 2-1. Junior defender Moira Kelley and sophomore forward Magali Gagné each scored in the game.

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

Kansas will host Yale on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park. This will be the first time the two schools have ever faced each other in women’s soccer. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.