⚾️ KU Releases 2023 Big 12 Baseball Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball program, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, announced the conference schedule for the 2023 season today. Kansas will play 24 total conference games with 12 at Hoglund Ballpark and 12 on the road.

All dates are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

QUOTABLE

“We are really excited for the 2023 conference season. The Big 12 is one of the most competitive conferences in college baseball and we look forward to competing against some really talented and well-coached ball clubs. We are looking forward to the challenge of competing against the best.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

CONFERENCE SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Home opponents:

• Baylor (March 31-April 2)

• Kansas State (April 14-16)

• Oklahoma State (April 21-23)

• Texas (May 5-7)

Road opponents:

• TCU (March 24-26)

• West Virginia (April 7-9)

• Oklahoma (April 28-30)

• Texas Tech (May 18-20)

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will take place in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field from May 24-28.

TICKETING

Season tickets for the 2023 Kansas baseball season are on sale to the public. Fans can purchase season tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or by visiting the ticketing page here.

Information about single-game ticket options will be released at a later date. The full 2023 schedule will be released at a later time.