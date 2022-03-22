⚾️ KU Set for Midweek Game at Wichita State

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Wichita State Wed. 6 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (1-0, 6.75) RHP Matt Boyer (0-1, 7.88)



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are off to Wichita, Kansas, to face the Wichita State Shockers on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at Eck Stadium. This will be the 11th game of 15 straight contests away from Lawrence. The Jayhawks are 5-6 through the first 11 matchups.

Kansas (8-10) is coming off a Sunday doubleheader split with Indiana State on Sunday. KU won game one 7-5, before being edged out 11-10 in the second game.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond had a breakout game hitting his first two career home runs in game two. Hammond hit a grand slam in the third inning and a two-run homer in the ninth to cut the deficit to a run. His six RBIs were the most by a Jayhawk this season.

In game one, redshirt junior outfielder Reyce Curnane also hit a milestone with his first career home run. The game was tied 4-4 in the eighth inning when Curnane sent a two-run homer out to center field.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna continues to be one of the best offensive players in the county. Already with 10 multi-hit games this season, including five three-hit performances, Ahuna is currently eighth in the country with a .463 batting average and ranks 11th with a .561 on-base percentage. He also sits at second in the Big 12 with a .776 slugging percentage.

Wednesday’s game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will begin conference play and complete its stretch of 15 consecutive road games with a three-game weekend series at Oklahoma State.