🏀 KU Team IMPACT Signee JP Bemberger, aka JP, has Official Visit

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Last November, Jonathan Phog Bemberger, also known as JP, became an official member of the Kansas men’s basketball team, signing with KU through Team IMPACT. On Wednesday, JP and his parents, Tom and Michelle, took an official visit to KU. A 16-year-old from Lenexa, Kansas, JP was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer, and underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery in fighting the illness. Team IMPACT is a U.S. nonprofit that tackles the emotional trauma and social isolation experienced by children facing serious and chronic illnesses.

Bemberger and his family began their official visit with a tour of McCarthy Hall, the dorm in which houses the men’s basketball team. From there, they went to meet the coaches and staff in the basketball offices, posing for photos with head coach Bill Self and players. Following the group met with the academic staff before taking a tour of Allen Fieldhouse. They visited Dr. James Naismith’s Original Rules of Basketball located in the DeBruce Center, which is connected to the Fieldhouse. “It’s awesome, growing up being a Kansas fan and getting to see all the stuff that you normally don’t get to see,” JP said. “Being able to come into the locker room and stuff like that. It’s hard to pick a favorite (part of the day).”