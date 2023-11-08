⛳ Kuhle and the Jayhawks Add Two on National Signing Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. – KU Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle and the women’s golf program announced the additions of Lauren Madson and Ebba Nordstedt to the 2024 signing class on Wednesday.

Madson and Nordstedt come to Lawrence as incoming freshmen, both with deep golf roots and winning experience at a high level. Below is more information on the two signees.

Lauren Madson

A native of Mansfield, Texas, Madson joins the program with plenty of experience at a high level. An All-District Team and Regional First Team selection in 2021, Madson carries the lowest two-day total at her high school with a 10-under score of 134 over 36 holes. Madson has won five events throughout her junior golf career, including a top-10 and a top-five finish as well. Madson is a National Honors Society member at her school, while also being named on the A/B–Honor Roll list her freshman and sophomore year, as well as an A–Honor Roll list her junior year. Madson will pursue a degree in psychology at Kansas.