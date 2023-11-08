⛳ Kuhle and the Jayhawks Add Two on National Signing Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. – KU Head Coach Lindsay Kuhle and the women’s golf program announced the additions of Lauren Madson and Ebba Nordstedt to the 2024 signing class on Wednesday.
Madson and Nordstedt come to Lawrence as incoming freshmen, both with deep golf roots and winning experience at a high level. Below is more information on the two signees.
Lauren Madson
A native of Mansfield, Texas, Madson joins the program with plenty of experience at a high level. An All-District Team and Regional First Team selection in 2021, Madson carries the lowest two-day total at her high school with a 10-under score of 134 over 36 holes. Madson has won five events throughout her junior golf career, including a top-10 and a top-five finish as well. Madson is a National Honors Society member at her school, while also being named on the A/B–Honor Roll list her freshman and sophomore year, as well as an A–Honor Roll list her junior year. Madson will pursue a degree in psychology at Kansas.
"Lauren is extremely athletic and competitive. While watching her play in Texas during the recruiting process, I was impressed with her feel around the green. She has a great touch and a very sound golf swing. Couple that with her athletic background and family history of athletes, I knew Lauren would be coachable. Lauren loves to compete at a high level, as she played in the prestigious PGA Junior Championship this summer. Her experience in top events and passion for the game will help Lauren make an impact on our program and help us continue to reach our goals."Coach Kuhle
Ebba Nordstedt
From Gantofta, Sweden, Nordstedt is ranked 614th in the World Amateur Women’s Golf Rankings and 83rd in the European Golf Rankings. Nordstedt has won five events since 2019, with her most recent victory coming at the Svenska Juniortouren Elit #6 (Sept. 16-18, 2023) in Sweden. Since 2021, Nordstedt has 13 top-10 finishes in 24 tournaments. Nordstedt attended Filbornaskolan, a high school located in Helsingborg, Sweden (Class EK4).
"I knew Ebba would be a perfect fit for our program because of her passion for the game, desire to win and her confidence to go low. She is very coachable and continues to want to learn and improve. I saw Ebba play in Florida two years ago and was extremely impressed with her speed and power. She wants to turn professional, and I believe our coaching staff, resources and facilities can help her become a top professional after college golf at KU. Her second-place finish at the St. Rule Trophy at St. Andrews this summer was impressive, and she proved she can play and compete against the best players in the world. Ebba will make a major impact on our program next year and I’m excited for her to be a Jayhawk."Coach Kuhle