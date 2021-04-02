🏀 Marcus Garrett Named Senior CLASS Award All-American First Team

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Kansas guard Marcus Garrett has been named to the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award® All-American First Team, the award organizers announced Friday. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

From Dallas, Garrett is a liberal arts and sciences major who will graduate from the University of Kansas in May 2021. He was a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and is a three-time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 honor rolls. This past fall semester, Garrett recorded a 3.74 grade point average. On the court, Garrett was named to the 2020-21 All-Big 12 Second Team for the second straight year and was selected to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team for the third consecutive season. Last season, he was the 2020 Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Historically, Kansas’ Wayne Simien was the 2004-05 Senior CLASS Award recipient. Kansas Senior CLASS Award All-Americans include Garrett (2021), Udoka Azubuike (2020), Frank Mason III (2017), Perry Ellis (2016, second team), Tyrel Reed (2011), Nick Collison (2003) and Kirk Hinrich (2003). The award started in 2001 and its All-American teams began in 2003.

Selected as one of 30 candidates early in the season, Garrett was named one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award in late February. Iowa’s Luka Garza is the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award recipient and joining Garrett and Garza and the All-American first team are Manny Camper (Siena), Ross Cummings (Mercer) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga). The 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-Americans include Cam Davis (Navy), Collin Gillespie (Villanova), Cameron Krutwig (Loyola Chicago), Justin Turner (Bowling Green State) and Oscar da Silva (Stanford).