🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Iowa State

With the Jayhawks’ first road trip of the conference season on tap for Wednesday, it’s time to take a look at KU’s impressive performances against its league foes away from Lawrence:

ABOUT IOWA STATE

Located in Ames, Iowa, with an enrollment of 33,391, Iowa State is 7-6, 0-1, after its 81-79 overtime loss at TCU on Jan. 4. The Cyclones are coached by Steve Prohm who is 90-59 in his fifth season at ISU and 194-88 in his ninth season overall.

Iowa State leads the Big 12 in scoring offense at 80.2 points per game. The Cyclones have a plus-8.8 scoring margin and average 36.2 rebounds per game. ISU is second in the league, behind Kansas, in field goal percentage at 46.4 percent. Iowa State makes 7.7 3-point field goals per game and attempts 24.1 for a 31.9 percentage from beyond the arc. The Cyclones also average 13.4 free throws made, 16.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocked shots per contest.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton was named Big 12 Player of the Week Jan. 6 after his 22 points and 12 rebounds at TCU (1/4). Haliburton is second in the Big 12 in scoring, behind KU’s Devon Dotson, with a 17.6 points per game average. Haliburton leads the conference with 7.9 assists per game and 2.6 steals per outing. He also leads ISU with 31 3-pointers made and his 6.3 rebounds are second on the squad.