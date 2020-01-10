🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Baylor

With the top-10 match-up between the No. 3 Jayhawks and No. 4 Bears set to take center stage at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, it’s time to look at Kansas’ impressive track record against top-10 squads over the last 16-plus years, especially when playing on its home floor.

ABOUT BAYLOR

Located in Waco, Texas, with an enrollment of 18,033, No. 4/4 Baylor is 12-1 on the season and its 11-game winning streak is third-longest in NCAA DI after its 57-52 win at No. 22/21 Texas Tech on Jan. 7. The Bears are coached by Scott Drew who is 328-210 in his 17th season at BU and 348-221 in his 18th season overall.

Baylor averages 74.2 points per game and has a plus-15.8 scoring margin, which is second in the Big 12 behind Kansas’ plus-17.9. The Bears 58.4 points allowed per game leads the conference and are ninth nationally. Baylor is second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 35.8 and averages 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocked shots per game. The Bears force 16.1 turnovers per game and rank 31st nationally with a plus-3.5 turnover margin.

Sophomore guard Jared Butler leads Baylor in scoring at 16.3 points per game, which is sixth in the Big 12. Butler has made a team-high 35 3-pointers, is second on the team with 38 assists and third with 19 steals.