🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Oklahoma

With the Jayhawks’ on the verge of a two-game road trip, it’s time to take a look at KU’s impressive performances against its league foes away from Lawrence:

ABOUT OKLAHOMA

Located in Norman, Okla., with an enrollment of 31,678, Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped with an 81-68 loss at Iowa State on Jan. 11. The Sooners are coached by Lon Kruger who is 171-109 in his ninth season at OU and 650-413 in his 34th season overall.

Oklahoma ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 74.0 points per game and has a plus-4.5 scoring margin. The Sooners lead the league in free throw percentage at 76.9 percent and pull down 37.6 rebounds per contest. OU makes 7.0 3-pointers per game and also average 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocked shots per outing.

OU has nine players who averaged 10 or more minutes per contest. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle leads OU team in scoring at 17.1 points per game, which is third in the Big 12. Doolittle also leads the Sooners in rebounding at 8.7 rpg and he is the only player in the conference to rank in the top six in both stats.