🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas

With the Jayhawks’ on the verge of a two-game road trip, it’s time to take a look at KU’s impressive performances against its league foes away from Lawrence:

ABOUT TEXAS

Located in Austin, Texas, with an enrollment of 51,832, Texas 12-4 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 play after its 76-64 win at Oklahoma State Jan. 15, The Longhorns are coached by Shaka Smart who is 83-70 in his fifth season at UT and 246-126 in his 11th season overall.

Texas is 8-1 at home this season with its lone loss to Oklahoma, 72-62, on Jan. 8. The Longhorns average 67.1 points per game and have a plus-6.2 scoring margin. UT makes 8.8 3-pointers per contest and attempt 25.7 per game, making 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Texas pulls down 34.1 rebounds per outing and also averages 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocked shots per game. The Longhorns force 14.6 turnovers per game.

Junior guard Matt Coleman III leads Texas in scoring at 12.4 points per game which is 16th in the Big 12. He also leads the team with 70 assists and 27 steals. His 4.4 assists per game are fifth in the Big 12 and his 1.7 steals average are sixth.