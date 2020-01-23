🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. Tennessee

Kansas is 4-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, having split with Florida in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as both teams claimed home victories. KU then swept a home-and-home series with Kentucky, claiming a 90-84 overtime in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016 and a 79-73 win in Lexington, Kentucky in 2017. In 2018, Kansas defeated Texas A&M, 79-68, in Allen Fieldhouse and last season lost at Kentucky, 71-63. Dating back to 2007, Kansas is 7-4 in conference challenges (1-1 vs. Arizona, 2-0 vs. UCLA, 1-1 vs. Florida, 2-1 vs. Kentucky, 1-0 vs. Texas A&M, 0-1 vs. Villanova).

This is the seventh year for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the fifth-straight in which all 10 games in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will take place in one day. The Big 12 holds a 4-1-1 record in the series. In the first four years of the event, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge trophy went in the Big 12 office. The Big 12 won it the first three seasons and the leagues split the 10 games in 2017 (in case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season). The Big 12 holds a 35-25 (.583) advantage in the Challenge games.

ABOUT TENNESSEE

Located in Knoxville, Tenn., with an enrollment of 29,460, Tennessee is 12-6 overall and 4-2 in the SEC after its 73-48 win over Ole Miss on Jan. 21. The Volunteers are tied for third in the 14-team conference behind LSU (6-0) and Kentucky (5-1). Tennessee is coached by Rick Barnes who is 100-56 in his fifth season at UT and 704-370 in his 33rd season overall.

Tennessee is 2-2 in true road games and 4-3 away from home this season. The Volunteers average 66.5 points per game and have a plus-7.5 scoring margin. Their 59.0 points allowed per game are seventh nationally and their 5.8 blocked shots are 10th in the NCAA. Tennessee pulls down 36.7 rebounds per game and has a plus-2.9 rebound margin. UT is 15th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 37.7 percent.

Senior guard Jordan Bowden leads Tennessee in scoring at 12.3 points per game. He has made a team-high 28 3-pointers and has 45 assists and 18 steals. Redshirt-junior John Fulkerson leads UT in scoring in SEC games at 11.3 points per contest. Overall, Fulkerson scores 11.5 points per game and is second on the team with a 5.7 rebound average.