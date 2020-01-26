🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State contest will be the lone Big Monday contest the Jayhawks will play on the road this season. KU will welcome Texas (2/3), Iowa State (2/17) and Oklahoma State (2/24) to Lawrence for its remaining three Big Monday games.

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 69-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (40-1 at home and 29-17 on the road), including 50-12 under head coach Bill Self (29-0 at home and 21-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 33-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 14 ESPN Big Monday contests.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE

Located in Stillwater, Okla., with an enrollment of 25,295, Oklahoma State (10-9, 0-6 Big 12) ended a six-game losing streak with a 73-62 in at Texas A&M Jan. 25 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys are coached by Mike Boyton who is 43-44 in his third season at OSU and third as a head coach.

OSU is 5-5 at home this season and average 67.5 points per game overall with a plus-2.4 scoring margin. The Cowboys pull down 36.5 rebounds per game and make 41.3 percent of their field goals. OSU makes 6.6 3-point field goals per contest and attempt 21.4. Oklahoma State also averages 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocked shots per game.

Senior guard Lindy Waters III leads Oklahoma State in scoring at 12.0 points per game. He is second on the team with 31 3-pointers made, 46 assists and 24 steals. Sophomore guard Isaac Likekele is next in scoring at 11.6 points per contest and he leads the team with 63 assists and 24 steals.