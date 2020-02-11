🏀 GAME PREVIEW: at West Virginia

KU’s record against top-10 ranked opponents is even more impressive. KU is 18-7 against foes ranked inside the top-10 of the AP poll since 2013-14, including 0-2 in 2019-20, 2-1 in 2018-19 and 4-1 in 2017-18. Since Bill Self’s first season, the Jayhawks are 13-4 against AP top-10 teams inside Allen Fieldhouse, which includes nine of its last 10 home victories against top-10 foes.

Kansas is 2-3 against top-25 teams ranked in the Associated Press poll this season. KU went 8-4 against top-25 teams in 2018-19. Under Bill Self, KU is 100-52 against AP-ranked opponents. In his first 16 seasons, Self’s Jayhawks collected four wins or more over top-25 ranked foes in 13 of those seasons, which includes a 45-23 record from 2014-present.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

Located in Morgantown, W.Va., with an enrollment of 29,599, No. 14 West Virginia is 18-5 (6-4 Big 12) on the season after its 69-59 loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. The Mountaineers are coached by Bob Huggins who is 288-156 in his 13th season at his alma mater and 877-367 in his 38th season overall.

West Virginia is 12-0 at home this season in WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers average 72.8 points and have a plus-11.1 scoring margin. The Mountaineers also dominate the boards pulling down a conference-leading 41.4 per game with a plus-8.7 rebound margin. WVU leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in field goal percentage defense at 37.0% and in 3-point field goal percentage defense at 27.6, which is third nationally.

West Virginia is deep as 11 players average 9.7 minutes or more per game. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe leads West Virginia in scoring with 11.5 points per game, rebounding at 9.1 rpg and with 28 blocked shots. His 9.1 rebounds per contest are fourth in the Big 12. Sophomore forward Derek Culver is next in scoring at 10.8 points per game and he is just behind Tshiebwe in rebound average at 8.9 rpg.