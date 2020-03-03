🏀 GAME PREVIEW: vs. TCU

Bill Self is one win shy from claiming his 500th as the head man of the Jayhawks, now with a record of 499-109 in his 17th season at KU. Self will look to become just the second coach in the program’s storied history to hit the milestone, joining Phog Allen, who tallied 590 wins during his 39 years in Lawrence.

ABOUT TCU

Located in Fort Worth, Texas, with an enrollment of 10,918, TCU is 16-13 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 play after its 75-72 win against No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 29. The Horned Frogs have won two of their last three games and three of their last five. TCU is coached by Jamie Dixon who is 84-54 in his fourth season at TCU and 412-177 in his 17th season overall. TCU is 1-8 in true road games this season.

TCU averages 65.6 points per game and has a plus-1.0 scoring margin. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made at 8.4 per game and make 34.2 percent from beyond the arc attempting 24.5 per contest. TCU also leads the league in blocked shots at 4.97 per outing. TCU pulls down 35.4 rebounds per game and has a plus-2.1 rebound margin. The Horned Frogs also average 14.6 assists, which are second in the conference.

Senior guard Desmond Bane leads TCU in scoring at 16.1 points per contest, which is second in the Big 12 behind KU’s Devon Dotson (18.2). Bane also leads TCU with 111 assists, 45 steals and 80 3-pointers made. He leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made (2.8) and is second in 3-point field goal percentage at 42.6.