🏀 McCullar Named an Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. has been named one of five Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) for games of the week ending Sunday, Nov. 26, the USBWA announced today.

For the 2023-24 season, the USBWA has expanded its national player of the week program that has been affiliated with the Oscar Robertson Trophy since the 2009-10 season. Kansas’ Frank Mason III was the 2017 Oscar Robertson Trophy recipient. In past seasons, the USBWA has recognized just one player each week. Here are the five honored players for the week ending Nov. 26:

Zach Edey, Purdue (Big Ten Conference)

KEVIN MCCULLAR JR., KANSAS (BIG 12 CONFERENCE)

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (Mountain West Conference)

Tyler Thomas, Hofstra (Coastal Athletic Association)

Jamir Watkins, Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Nov. 27, McCullar averaged 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds at the Maui Invitational, which included games against two top-seven teams. The graduate senior from San Antonio, Texas, recorded his second straight triple-double (22 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast) in the game against Chaminade to become the first ever Big 12 player and the seventh overall in NCAA history to accomplish the feat. During the Jayhawks’ loss to then-No. 4 Marquette, McCullar shot 64.3% (9-14) from the field for 24 points before he closed the week with 14 points and a team high-tying eight rebounds in the win against then-No. 7 Tennessee.

This marks the second-straight week a Kansas player has earned one of the Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week honors as senior Hunter Dickinson was named last week (Nov. 21).