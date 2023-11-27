🏀 McCullar Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas graduate senior Kevin McCullar Jr. has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in three games at the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational, including two contests against top-10 opponents.

In the 83-56 win versus Chaminade (11/20), McCullar posted a 22-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple double which also included two blocked shots and three steals. It was McCullar’s second-consecutive triple double, with his last coming against Kentucky on Nov. 14 (12 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). McCullar is just the seventh player in NCAA history, first in the Big 12, to record back-to-back triple doubles and the first since 2008 (Tony Lee of Robert Morris).

In the 59-73 loss to No. 4 Marquette, McCullar had 24 points on 9-of-14 (64.3 percent) shooting with eight rebounds. In the 69-60 win against No. 7 Tennessee, McCullar had 14 points and six rebounds.

The San Antonio, Texas guard has been named to many preseason watchlists. This marks the first career Big 12 Player of the Week award for McCullar, and fourth individual conference award this season for Kansas.

No. 5 Kansas (5-1) is set for action against Eastern Illinois (3-4) at Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 28. Action is set for 7 p.m. Central and will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.