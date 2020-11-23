🏀 Message From Head Coach Bill Self

Hey Jayhawks-

As we get ready to tipoff our season in a few days on Thanksgiving vs. Gonzaga, I want to thank you in advance for your support this season. While this will be unlike any season we’ve ever seen here at KU, we know you’ll be there each step of the way as you always have been.

Kansas Basketball brings a lot of individuals together to gather in one place to root for the Jayhawks, but this year must be different. We want you in Allen Fieldhouse this season because the homecourt advantage you provide is second to none. But before we do that, we need all of you to do your part of slowing down the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, avoid gathering in groups, social distance yourselves and frequently wash your hands. This will help decrease the number of positive cases so we can again have fans at Allen Fieldhouse this season.

Rock Chalk Jayhawk!

Coach Self