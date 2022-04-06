⚾️ Metcalf’s Two Homers Not Enough for Kansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In the first of two Border Showdown matchups this season, the Missouri Tigers defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 14-6 on a windy Wednesday night at Taylor Stadium. Redshirt senior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Nathan Landry (3-2)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Jake Adams (2-1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Missouri (18-8) got out to an early lead with three runs in the first inning and four runs in the second.

• Kansas got on the board in the fourth inning with a two-run homer by Metcalf to make the score 7-2.

• Metcalf would go deep again in the sixth inning with a solo home run on the first pitch of the sixth inning.

• With the score 11-3, Metcalf hit a 2-run single up the middle for his fourth and fifth RBIs of the night.

• Freshman outfielder Chase Jans went deep with a solo home run in the eighth inning to conclude the scoring for KU.

NOTES

• Metcalf went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a career-high five RBIs. It was his first career multi-home run game. He is the fourth Jayhawk to have a multi-HR game this season (Jack Hammond, Chase Jans and Tavian Josenberger).

• Metcalf has homered in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.

• Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Ahuna has 14 multi-hit performances through the first 27 games.

• Jans finished 2-for-4 with his third home run of the season.

• Freshman right-handed pitcher Stone Evers made his collegiate debut on the mound. He retired the only batter he faced.

UP NEXT

Kansas (10-17) will host the Illinois State Redbirds from the Missouri Valley Conference for a three-game weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.