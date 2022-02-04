🏀 No. 10 Kansas to Host No. 8 Baylor Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 10/10 Kansas (18-3, 7-1) returns home to host No. 8/8 Baylor (19-3, 7-2) on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. (Central) on ESPN.

At 7-1, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings after its 70-61 win at No. 20/23 Iowa State on Feb. 1. Baylor is second in the Big 12 standings and the Bears are coming off an 81-77 win against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

The Kansas-Baylor series dates back to 1951 with the Jayhawks leading 34-7. Kansas has won 15 of the last 18 in the series and holds a 20-5 advantage in the last 25 meetings, but Baylor has won two of the last four battles. Kansas is 18-1 against Baylor in Lawrence, including 17-1 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Baylor is the fourth of five-straight ranked opponents for Kansas, beginning with No. 13 Texas Tech on Jan. 24. KU is 2-1 in that stretch and 3-2 against ranked foes this season. Kansas is No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 2. Seven of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 40 in the latest NET – (5) Baylor, (9) Kansas, (10) Texas Tech, (16) Texas, (28) Iowa State, (40) TCU and (41) Oklahoma.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (80.0 ppg), which is 19th nationally, and in field goal percentage (49.1%, 8th nationally). The Jayhawks are second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (36.5%, 55th) and assists (16.3, 26th).

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road to take on No. 23/21 Texas on ESPN Big Monday on Feb. 7. The contest will start at 8 p.m. from the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.