🏀 No. 10 Kansas to Play at No. 20 Iowa State Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 10/10 Kansas (17-3, 6-1) hits the road to take on No. 20/22 Iowa State (16-5, 6-2) at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. (Central) on ESPN.

At 6-1, Kansas sits atop the Big 12 standings. KU is 17-3 overall after its 80-62 loss to No. 12 Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29. Iowa State has won two straight games after its 67-50 win against Missouri on Jan. 29. The Cyclones are 12-2 at home this season.

Kansas is 105-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-0 this season and 6-2 in 2020-21. Incredibly, since 2012-13 KU has been even more efficient with a record of 52-6 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark in 2018-19.

Kansas leads the all-time series with Iowa State, 185-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last five and six of the last seven, yet is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings. Kansas holds a 71-40 advantage in games played in Ames, including a 27-22 edge in Hilton Coliseum. Dating back to 2015, Kansas holds a 4-3 mark versus Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum battles. Earlier this season, then-No. 9 Kansas edged then-No. 15 Iowa State, 62-61, on Jan. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is No. 9 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played Jan. 30. Six of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 40 in the latest NET – (4) Baylor, (9) Kansas, (11) Texas Tech, (17) Texas, (25) Iowa State and (34) Oklahoma.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (80.5 ppg), which is 16th nationally. The Jayhawks are second in the league in field goal percentage (48.9%, 10th nationally), three-point field goal percentage (36.4%, 55th), scoring margin (+12.0, 27th) and assists (16.1, 30th).

Up Next

Kansas will play its fourth of five-straight ranked foes when the Jayhawks host No. 8 Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. (Central) on ESPN.