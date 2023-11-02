🏐 No. 14 Kansas Slated to Host K-State in Dillon's Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 14 Kansas Volleyball will welcome the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend, as the two teams are set for a weekend series in this rendition of the Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

Kansas comes into the series on a four-match winning streak, including two 3-0 wins last week over West Virginia. Kansas has a 10-game home winning streak coming into the matchup, a streak that dates back to Sept. 2 against Marquette. During that stretch, eight of the 10 wins have come in the fashion of a sweep.

Kansas State comes into the weekend on a three-match winning streak, in which all of those wins during the streak have been sweeps. Most recently, the unranked Wildcats swept No. 8 BYU in back-to-back nights last weekend in Manhattan.

The Jayhawks have won four in a row, and six of the last seven matchups with the Wildcats. The last matchup took place on Nov. 2, 2022, when the Jayhawks swept K-State in Manhattan. Kansas also holds a 6-4 advantage in the last 10 matches with the Wildcats.

Kansas comes into the weekend boasting a high-powered offense, as the Jayhawks are still first in the Big 12 in assists with 13.11/set, as well as kills with 14.06/set. They are also currently second in the conference in both points per set (17.53) and hitting percentage (.276).

The Kansas defense has been up to the task as well. The Jayhawks are first in the conference in digs (15.89/set) and service aces allowed (0.76/set).

Friday’s match will start at 6:30 p.m. as Kansas Volleyball is hosting their annual Native American Heritage Month Game. Saturday’s matchup will begin at 3 p.m.

Both matches will take place at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Fans can also stream the game on ESPN+ or follow @KUVolleyball on X (Twitter) for live updates throughout both weekend matches.